Gabrielle to celebrate ‘30 Years of Dreaming’ with Brighton concert

Posted On 08 Feb 2023 at 5:12 pm
By :
Gabrielle is heading to Brighton

Gabrielle will be performing live at the Brighton Dome Concert Hall on Monday 30th October as part of her 18-date ‘30 Years of Dreaming’ UK tour, which will see her celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of her era-defining smash hit No.1 single Dreams’. She will also be performing highlights from her catalogue of hits, which also include ‘Rise’, ‘Out Of Reach’ and ‘Sunshine’.

Brighton Dome will host the concert (pic Cris Watkins)

‘Dreams’ was Hackney born Louise Gabrielle Bobb AKA Gabrielle’s debut single and since then she has gone on to further success and won two BRIT Awards (‘Best British Breakthrough’ in 1994 and ‘Best British Breakthrough’ in 1997) as well as two MOBO Awards (‘Best Single’ with ‘Give Me a Little More Time’ in 1997 and ‘Best Album’ for ‘Rise’ in 2000). In 2008 she won an Ivor Novello Award under ‘Outstanding Song Collection’ for ‘Herself’ album.

She has thus far released seven studio albums to great success: ‘Find Your Way’ (1993), ‘Gabrielle’ (1996), ‘Rise’ (1999,) ‘Play To Win’ (2004), ‘Always’ (2007), ‘Under My Skin’ (2018) and ‘Do It Again’ (2021).

Gabrielle says, “Going on tour to celebrate 30 years of ‘Dreams’ is just amazing. I can’t wait to party with everyone and celebrate the record that launched my career three decades ago! Time sure does fly when you are having fun.”

Gabrielle live at Brighton Dome 04.04.19 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey Photography)

Gabrielle last headlined Brighton Dome on 3rd April 2019 and the Brighton & Hove News were in attendance to review the show. Read our account of that night HERE.

Purchase your Brighton Dome concert tickets HERE.

Gabrielle on social media:
www.facebook.com/Gabrielleuk
twitter.com/GabrielleUk
www.instagram.com/gabrielleuk
www.gabrielle.co.uk
www.youtube.com/user/Gabrielle

Tour flyer

 

