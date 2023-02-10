Royal Blood announce ‘On The Beach’ Brighton concert

Brighton’s very own Brit/NME/Kerrang! Award winning and Mercury Prize nominated adopted sons Royal Blood have announced an ‘On The Beach’ concert which is to take place on Brighton Beach on Saturday 29th July 2023 from 2pm – Watch the promo video HERE.

Royal Blood are Mike Kerr on bass guitar and Ben Thatcher on drums and they have stated that “Playing live is the DNA of what we do as a band and nothing connects us to our music, each other and our fans more!”.

Having spent the last two years bringing the biggest electronic DJs to Brighton’s iconic sea front, ‘On The Beach’ have announced their first ever live headliners – Royal Blood, for the second weekend of On The Beach’s packed 2023 calendar.

Keeping it local, Royal Blood represent the best of Brighton’s homegrown talent – with the Worthing duo breaking international boundaries way back when their self-titled debut album reached pole chart positions on both sides of the Atlantic. Since then, the band have continued to dominate both charts and festivals across the globe, and have quickly become an iconic mainstay in the rock scene.

2021 and 2022 established ‘On The Beach’ as an essential event in Brighton’s cultural calendar and now with the announcement of a live music act, this will further build the organisers reputation.

Tickets for the Brighton Beach performance have gone on sale today and can be purchased HERE.

Further reading:

Mike and Ben are two best friends who hail from West Sussex – Mike grew up in Worthing and Ben is from nearby Rustington. They have been performing together since they were teenagers and they officially formed the Royal Blood partnership in Brighton at the start of 2013. The guys worked hard and developed their sound at the Brighton Electric Recording Studios in Coombe Terrace, Lewes Road, Brighton. During their time recording here, they were snapped up by Warner/Chappell Music and then they joined the same management company as the Arctic Monkeys.

What the press say about Royal Blood:

“‘Typhoons’ is not only their best work to date, but all the better for Royal Blood being free to explore what they’re capable of.” **** – NME

“Verges on genius.” **** – Mojo

“Royal Blood have made a record that so boldly, brilliantly and some might say defiantly has its shiniest dancing shoes on.” 4/5 – Kerrang!

“’Typhoons’ is less reinvention than left turn: a new direction that pays rich dividends.” Album of the Week – Sunday Times Culture