Lloyd Cole announces Brighton concert and new album

It has been announced that Lloyd Cole will release a new album, ‘On Pain’, on 23rd June 2023 on the earMUSIC label. ‘On Pain’ is Lloyd’s twelfth album as a solo artist and features eight new Lloyd Cole songs, four of which are co-written by Commotions founding members Blair Cowan and Neil Clark, who also perform on the record. The album is produced by Chris Merrick Hughes and was recorded in Lloyd’s attic studio The Establishment.

In March, prior to the release of the album, Lloyd will release a digital EP of (p)remixes of the epic album closer ‘Wolves’. The EP mixes are:

1.Wolves – Martyn Ware and Charles Stooke mix

2.Wolves – Barry Burns (Mogwai) mix

3.Wolves – Lloyd Cole Red Star mix

4.Wolves – Chris Merrick Hughes alternative mix

5.Wolves – Olaf Opal mix

In addition to this, Lloyd Cole has announced a UK/Ireland tour in the autumn, which concludes here in town at the Brighton Dome. Blair Cowan and Neil Clarke will be appearing with him.

Says Lloyd: “I’m excited to still be finding new methods, new perspectives, new sounds. The album may be nearing commercial death, but my career has been in that state for almost 30 years and here we are, still, and I still want to make albums. I still want to be heard. I’m very much looking forward to being on stage with Neil, and Blair in October. We have no intention of producing a retro show.”

The full list of October 2023 dates are listed below:

Fri 06 NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Tyne Theatre and Opera House

Sat 07 LIVERPOOL The Philharmonic Hall

Sun 08 DUBLIN Olympia Theatre

Tue 10 MANCHESTER Albert Hall

Thu 12 ABERDEEN Tivoli Theatre

Sat 14 EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Sun 15 GLASGOW Royal Concert Hall

Tue 17 YORK Barbican

Thu 19 LONDON Union Chapel

Fri 20 LONDON Union Chapel

Tue 24 CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

Wed 25 IPSWICH The Corn Exchange

Fri 27 BUXTON Opera House

Sat 28 COVENTRY Cathedral

Sun 29 NOTTINGHAM Albert Hall

Tue 31 BRIGHTON Dome

Tour tickets are available from HERE and tickets for the Brighton Dome concert can also be purchased HERE.

www.lloydcole.com