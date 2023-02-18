Premier League Match Day 22 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham

Brighton and Hove Albion take on Fulham at the Amex this afternoon (Saturday 18 February).

The London side are Brighton’s closest rivals for a European place.

Teenage sensation Evan Ferguson returns to the Albion starting line up after injury.

The 18-year-old has been named in place of Deniz Undav, the only change since last week.

Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister are both due to both start in midfield for the Seagulls.

And former Albion stalwart defender Shane Duffy is on the bench for Fulham.

The visitors’ top scorer Aleksander Mitrovic is not involved. He was said to be carrying a minor injury.

Welsh winger Harry Wilson has been named in his place.

Older fans will have fond memories of Albion’s own Harry Wilson.

The tough tackling left-back was popular at the Goldstone in the 1970s as the club laid the foundations for its first spell in the top flight.