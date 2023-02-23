‘Bad Pond’ announce free entry music festival for Brighton

This morning, the people at Bad Pond announced something rather special for Brighton!

The announcement was informing the general public that their ‘Bad Pond Festival’ will this year be held at the Chalk venue in Pool Valley in Brighton on Saturday 2nd September and that it will be FREE ENTRY, which was made possible from assistance from Arts Council England.

The festival will feature live sets from the following acts. So go check them all out by clicking the links:

Jamie Lenman

SLOW CRUSH

WITCH FEVER

The Physics House Band

Sick Joy

ARXX

InTechnicolour

WACO

Honeybadger

Mindframe

Welly

There’s really nothing left to say, other than, event times to follow and…..“See you there!”.

Find out more about Bad Pond at www.badpondfestival.co.uk