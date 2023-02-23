BREAKING NEWS

‘Bad Pond’ announce free entry music festival for Brighton

Posted On 23 Feb 2023 at 12:46 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Chalk, will host the ‘Bad Pond Festival’ in Brighton (pic Cris Watkins)

This morning, the people at Bad Pond announced something rather special for Brighton!

The announcement was informing the general public that their ‘Bad Pond Festival’ will this year be held at the Chalk venue in Pool Valley in Brighton on Saturday 2nd September and that it will be FREE ENTRY, which was made possible from assistance from Arts Council England.

The festival will feature live sets from the following acts. So go check them all out by clicking the links:

Jamie Lenman

Jamie Lenman

SLOW CRUSH

Slow Crush

WITCH FEVER

Witch Fever (pic Cris Watkins)

The Physics House Band

The Physics House Band

Sick Joy

Sick Joy

ARXX

ARXX (pic Kaleido Shoots)

InTechnicolour

InTechnicolour

WACO

WACO

Honeybadger

Honeybadger (pic Cris Watkins)

Mindframe

MIndframe

Welly

Welly (pic Charlotte Horton)

There’s really nothing left to say, other than, event times to follow and…..“See you there!”.

Find out more about Bad Pond at www.badpondfestival.co.uk

Festival flyer

 

 

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Hole lot of trouble for ewe before RSPCA frees sheep

Posted On18 Feb 2023

Gin company urges Brighton drinkers to get into the spirit of recycling

Posted On16 Feb 2023

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com