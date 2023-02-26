Ukrainians and supporters gather to mark a year since Russian invasion

Ukrainians and their supporters in Brighton and Hove gathered yesterday (Saturday 25 February) to mark a year since the Russian invasion.

They came together at All Saints Church, Hove, yesterday afternoon to reflect and remember and to give thanks for the welcome extended to more than 500 Ukrainians locally.

They also acknowledged the wider support from around the world during the vigil and praised the bravery and resilience of Ukraine in its fight for freedom.

A minute’s silence was held to remember those who have died – as it was more widely across Britain on Friday, the anniversary of the invasion.

Next Sunday (5 March) the Ukrainian Voices Choir will be singing at the Jubilee Library, in Brighton.

The free event, organised by Best Foot Music, Brighton and Hove City Libraries and others, is free – and the organisers said: “There will be a stall from the local Ukrainian community group, with tasty snacks.”

There will also be music from Bangladesh, Tajikistan and closer to home.

The event starts with a drop-in drawing workshop with Upside Comics from 11am to 12.30pm, with the music starting at noon.

The Ukrainian Voices Choir is due to sing at 2.45pm for about half an hour and the whole event is scheduled to end at 4pm.