McFly guitarist joins Pub in the Park line up

Posted On 15 Mar 2023 at 2:40 pm
McFly’s Danny Jones will be swapping his guitar for an apron when he joins chef Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park this July.

The event, which had to called off because of storms last summer, will see celebrity chefs and music acts come to Preston Park as part of a national tour.

It will also feature Rock n Roll Cooking, with Jones and Kerridge appearing together on the chef demo stage.

Jones honed his culinary skills during Celebrity Masterchef last year, when he made it to the final.

He said: “I’m buzzing to be joining Pub in the Park this year, but also as a try hard chef!

“It’s the biggest food and music festival in the UK and I can’t wait to combine my first love with my newest passion.

“I’m so excited to get stuck in whizzing up some banging recipes with amazing chefs. It’s going to be epic.”
 
MD of Pub in the Park, Miranda Martin said: Pub in the Park is the place where music and food come together all summer long, so it seems obvious to celebrate chefs who like to jam and musicians that love being in the kitchen.”

As well as Tom Kerridge, chefs andy Clarke ad Adam Purnell will be appearing in Preston Park, with stalls from KErridge’s Michelin starred pub The Hand and Flowers as well as local restaurants Pitch, The Chilli Pickle and Cin Cin.

the music acts include Sugababes, Soul II Soul Soundsystem, Judge Jules, The Brand New Heavies, Norman Jay, Toploader, Happy Mondays, Example, Stereo MC’s, Lazy Sunday, Gabrielle, Dodgy and The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club.

The festival runs from Friday, 14 to Sunday, 16 July. Tickets are on sale now.

