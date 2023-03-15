BREAKING NEWS

New record store and coffee shop opens in Hove

Posted On 15 Mar 2023 at 2:00 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Co-founders Sarah Hennessy, Lawrence Bleach and Simon Skevington


A new record store has opened in Hove, with a cafe out the back and sets of records to kickstart a vinyl collection.

Capsule Records on Western Road will sell local roastery Black Mocha’s coffee alongside a wide range of vinyl, with a focus on jazz, soul, funk, disco, house, dub and electronica.

Its curated record collections each contain up to 35 albums in a specific musical style or from a particular artist or label – which the shop describes as a “Spotify playlist in vinyl, curated by humans, not algorithms.”

Sarah Hennessy, who co-founded the store with Lawrence Bleach and Simon Skevington, said: “We’ve sourced some of the best albums and compilations we can, from old favourites to undiscovered gems.

“We’re really happy with the beautiful, relaxed space we’ve created here at Capsule. It’s somewhere people can drop by for a coffee, listen to great music, have a meeting, have a browse and hopefully indulge in the sheer joy that is discovering a new album or label.

“Vinyl is something that transcends age. We welcome people who have been collecting records for decades, and young music lovers just starting out on their journey of discovery.

“You know that feeling when you find a new artist who makes the hairs on your arms stand up, or a record that fits perfectly in your collection? We’re all about helping customers achieve exactly that.

“Everyone is welcome here.. We’ll inspire, guide or just leave you browsing in blissful solitude to find something you’ll love. We’re delighted to finally be open and excited for what lies ahead.”

Capsule Records is now open at 37 Western Road, Hove, BN3 1AF.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Richard Osman requests bus honour

Posted On13 Mar 2023

Council takes pair to court over striped beach hut-style trailer

Posted On10 Mar 2023

Hole lot of trouble for ewe before RSPCA frees sheep

Posted On18 Feb 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com