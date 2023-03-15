New record store and coffee shop opens in Hove

A new record store has opened in Hove, with a cafe out the back and sets of records to kickstart a vinyl collection.

Capsule Records on Western Road will sell local roastery Black Mocha’s coffee alongside a wide range of vinyl, with a focus on jazz, soul, funk, disco, house, dub and electronica.

Its curated record collections each contain up to 35 albums in a specific musical style or from a particular artist or label – which the shop describes as a “Spotify playlist in vinyl, curated by humans, not algorithms.”

Sarah Hennessy, who co-founded the store with Lawrence Bleach and Simon Skevington, said: “We’ve sourced some of the best albums and compilations we can, from old favourites to undiscovered gems.

“We’re really happy with the beautiful, relaxed space we’ve created here at Capsule. It’s somewhere people can drop by for a coffee, listen to great music, have a meeting, have a browse and hopefully indulge in the sheer joy that is discovering a new album or label.

“Vinyl is something that transcends age. We welcome people who have been collecting records for decades, and young music lovers just starting out on their journey of discovery.

“You know that feeling when you find a new artist who makes the hairs on your arms stand up, or a record that fits perfectly in your collection? We’re all about helping customers achieve exactly that.

“Everyone is welcome here.. We’ll inspire, guide or just leave you browsing in blissful solitude to find something you’ll love. We’re delighted to finally be open and excited for what lies ahead.”

Capsule Records is now open at 37 Western Road, Hove, BN3 1AF.