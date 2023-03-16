Bus diversion route closed while engineers investigate water leak

A road where hundreds of buses are being diverted during works to Western Road is closed this morning while engineers investigate a water leak.

Upper North Street resident Karla Courtney says this is the third leak in four weeks, and believes it is being caused by the 700 or so buses now using the road.

She has also posted pictures showing water pooling down Dean Street by McDonalds into Western Road last night.

The road was closed this morning, with buses now diverted via Seven Dials to get from Waitrose to Churchill Square.

⚠️Due to a water leak on Upper North Street we are unable to operate along there so we will be using the following diversion Seven Dials and Dyke Road to get to Churchill Square. Apologises for the delay this may cause to your journey ⚠️ — B&H Buses (@BrightonHoveBus) March 16, 2023

Brighton and Hove City Council and Southern Water have been approached for comment.