BREAKING NEWS

Bus diversion route closed while engineers investigate water leak

Posted On 16 Mar 2023 at 11:01 am
By :
Comment: 0

Upper North Street road closed. Picture by Karla Courtney


A road where hundreds of buses are being diverted during works to Western Road is closed this morning while engineers investigate a water leak.

Upper North Street resident Karla Courtney says this is the third leak in four weeks, and believes it is being caused by the 700 or so buses now using the road.

She has also posted pictures showing water pooling down Dean Street by McDonalds into Western Road last night.

The road was closed this morning, with buses now diverted via Seven Dials to get from Waitrose to Churchill Square.

Brighton and Hove City Council and Southern Water have been approached for comment.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Richard Osman requests bus honour

Posted On13 Mar 2023

Council takes pair to court over striped beach hut-style trailer

Posted On10 Mar 2023

Hole lot of trouble for ewe before RSPCA frees sheep

Posted On18 Feb 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com