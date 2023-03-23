No water for hundreds of homes



A burst water pipe in Hanover meant water had to be cut to hundreds of homes this lunchtime.

The leaking pipe in Quebec Street, near the junction of Southover Street, meant engineers had to turn off the supply for a couple of hours.

Water was restored by 2pm.

Meanwhile, more homes in Bevendean were also affected by another burst main, reportedly in Dawlish Close, at around the same time.

Southern Water said: “We had to carry out an emergency shut because of risk of flooding. About 300 properties were affected by this.

“The original job was to a property in Quebec Street. The repair is now complete and the water is back on.

“We’re really sorry to our customers that this has happened. We appreciate suddenly being without water can be very stressful.”