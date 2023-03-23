BREAKING NEWS

No water for hundreds of homes

Posted On 23 Mar 2023 at 1:05 pm
By :
Comments: 2


A burst water pipe in Hanover meant water had to be cut to hundreds of homes this lunchtime.

The leaking pipe in Quebec Street, near the junction of Southover Street, meant engineers had to turn off the supply for a couple of hours.

Water was restored by 2pm.

Meanwhile, more homes in Bevendean were also affected by another burst main, reportedly in Dawlish Close, at around the same time.

Southern Water said: “We had to carry out an emergency shut because of risk of flooding. About 300 properties were affected by this.

“The original job was to a property in Quebec Street. The repair is now complete and the water is back on.

“We’re really sorry to our customers that this has happened. We appreciate suddenly being without water can be very stressful.”

  1. Big Gary 23 March 2023 at 3.37pm Reply

    No Water and no affordable housing for those on uni credit. Not good enough

  2. Technique 23 March 2023 at 3.44pm Reply

    Perhaps if SW spent more on infrastructure, and less on directors’ bonuses…

