Hove petrol filling station closes for a month

Posted On 24 Mar 2023 at 7:15 pm
One of Hove’s busiest petrol filling stations has closed for a month for an overhaul.

The Sainsbury’s West Hove site has had problems with some of its storage tanks for many months, leaving it unable to sell super unleaded petrol.

Previous attempts to resolve the problems proved unsuccessful.

The forecourt closed on Monday (20 March) and is not expected to reopen until the middle of April.

One staff member said that the company hoped to reopen the forecourt on Sunday 16 April – a week after Easter.

Sainsbury’s said: “Our West Hove petrol filling station is temporarily closed due to planned refurbishments.

“We hope to reopen next month.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

