Ambulance service treats injured patient in Brighton park

The ambulance service treated an injured patient in a Brighton park this afternoon (Wednesday 29 March).

Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to Wild Park in Brighton shortly after 2pm this afternoon to concerns for a person’s welfare.

“They were treated by the ambulance service.

“No further information is available at this time, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Tree felling has been taking place in the area and there were unconfirmed reports that a police car had hit a tree.

Sasha Appleby said on Facebook: “A load of paramedics were coming out of the woods where they are cutting the trees down.

“There was a police car smashed up.

“My partner was walking out dog and was asked to leave.”