Candidate profiles – Nine stand for two seats in Coldean and Stanmer

Nine candidates are standing for two seats in Coldean and Stanmer on Brighton and Hove City Council in the local elections next month. They answered questions sent in by the public via social media.

Why do you want to be a councillor?

Green Party candidate Martin Farley, 50, is a project manager standing. He is on Twitter @martin_farley.

He said: “I’d like to give back to the local community and ensure that it gets effective and fair representation when it comes to local decisions and the provision of local services.

“In Coldean, North Moulsecoomb and Stanmer that means ensuring that new investment and services reach the edges of the city, as well as the centre.

“It’s particularly important to me to give voice to those who struggle to be heard, especially people with disabilities and those who often don’t take part in local forums or consultations.

“Coldean and Stanmer ward represents some of the best aspects of living in Brighton, especially the access to Wild Park, Stanmer Park and the South Downs, and has a strong sense of community.

“But it also needs a strong voice on the council to ensure that it is not left behind. I’d like to continue the great work done recently by Green councillors in Coldean and Stanmer, and extend that work to North Moulsecoomb in the new ward created by the Boundary Commission.”

Green Party candidate Laura Pizzolo, 42, is a communications manager. She said: “Since moving to Brighton and Hove, I’ve seen the great energy people have to come together as a community to celebrate, to help one another and to take on the larger issues we should all be concerned with such as climate change.

“I would like to help harness that energy from the community and use it to empower our elected council to continue to improve the day-to-day lives of my fellow residents.”

“Coldean and Stanmer is a set of self-contained communities nestled in the South Downs that hosts a large transient student population as well as the historic Stanmer Estate.

“This wonderful ward brings together a variety of groups with diverse needs but I believe we have much to gain by collaborating.

“I would seek to help these groups to find common ground and co-exist so that together we can work to improve transport links to the city centre and protect the green spaces we all cherish and enjoy.”

Martin Farley and Laura Pizzolo said: “This area faces real issues relating to its relative isolation from the rest of the city and increasingly unaffordable housing.

“We would like to make sure that it receives more investment and that housing is made more affordable in these areas, has safer roads and enjoys improved access to the rest of the city and beyond.”

Independent candidate Kate Knight, 67, is a retired probation officer who is seeking re-election to the council. She said: “I have worked really hard for my ward and its residents since being elected in 2019.

“I have learnt a great deal and now feel that my experience would allow me to hit the ground running. I have felt privileged to be in a position to make a difference to people’s lives.

“I care very deeply about this part of the city and the people that live here – all too often forgotten in favour of the more ‘glamorous’ side of this city.

“Unlike some other areas, there is a real sense of community here, never more apparent than during the pandemic.

“I am so proud to represent these communities.”

Labour candidate Mitchie Alexander, 55, is a vegetable grower, retailer, shop assistant and community volunteer. She said: “Since 2016, I have been an active community volunteer. I have also been very involved in local campaigns.

“I enjoy enabling new opportunities for the community. From running a family lunch club to planting a new orchard. From running an affordable food project to organising the local summer fayre. From successfully fundraising for a new playground to organising free arts workshops locally.

“I would love to use my experience in community engagement to link the community with the council and, vice versa, to help link the council with the community.

“This new ward stretches from Stanmer, where I have a food growing for food banks plot within Stanmer Organics, across to north Moulsecoomb, where I have been involved as a volunteer in various community projects over recent years.

“I feel this area of Brighton is often overlooked, especially the Coldean and Moulsecoomb parts of the ward, and I want to change this.

“Residents often feel that their voices aren’t heard and I would welcome the opportunity to speak up on their behalf – to make sure that every person is able to express their concerns and ambitions for our community.

She said that the key issues in the ward were the loss of family homes to houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), the need to modernise social housing, safe crossings for Coldean’s new homes, loss of green space, poverty and lack of secondary school options.

Labour candidate Tobias Sheard, 24, is a prisoner custody officer. He is on Twitter @tj_sheard.

He said: “Why do you want to be a councillor? To quote a colleague of mine, I got tired of asking the wrong people to do the right thing.

“I have worked with councillors for a few years and I was tired of always pushing for the change without ever contributing to it.

“Where else is there to stand? Stunning views of the national park, a world-class football team on your doorstep and all contained within such an amazing city. For me there is nowhere else to be.”

He said that the key issues in the ward were linked to listening to residents, adding: “As much as I want to say Bluebell Heights, I think it is a larger problem … a feeling of being completely ignored.

“In my times helping in other wards, I am yet to come across an area where residents feel as left out of the direction of the city as Coldean and Stanmer residents do.”

Liberal Democrat candidate Jack Moxley is a staff engineer. He said: “I have lived in Brighton for over 20 years and I am proud to call it my home.

“However, I am often frustrated by the often unpragmatic decisions the council have made over the years. Often funding is spent on the tourist hotspots of the town and rarely on its residents.

“I hope I can inject some common sense and fairness into decisions so that the council serves its communities better.

“And I feel we could serve everyone better by listening to our communities who often know best when it comes to where we target our limited funds.

“I love where I live in Coldean. It’s a strong and inclusive community, surrounded by extensive parkland. It feels like living in the countryside.

“My two sons go to Coldean Primary and BACA in north Moulsecoomb. I was a student at Sussex University where I ran the radio station. So I have strong links to every part of this ward and I know it well.

“We often lack local candidates which means we are often overlooked when it comes to funding and support when it comes to dealing with issues in the ward, especially as we are so far north.

“The ward has four distinct parts, all of which have conflicting needs – the residential areas, the universities, the extensive parkland and the stadium.

“There are many, many issues which are often a result of a conflict between at least two of those.

“I believe a pragmatic approach and even a basic level of funding could sort that out, with better infrastructure such as safer road crossings, smarter development plans and getting to the root causes of why these issues occur, eg, the stadium closed BACA car park. Let’s ask why and reach an agreement on keeping its students’ route home safe.”

Trade Union and Socialist Coalition (TUSC) candidate Penny Iveson, 78, is a retired mental nurse, professional hypnotherapist and neuro-linguistic programming practitioner.

She said: “I want to be a councillor to vote for no cuts in jobs and services, to vote in a needs budget that will provide a decent standard of living for all, with no capitulation to the false plea ‘there is no money’.

“To urge the council to use its borrowing powers and reserves to generate that money. To monitor judicious investment and eradication of waste expenditure. To improve the mental health opportunities of residents in all age groups.

“I run a free psychotherapy group. The council should work creatively with grassroots organisations to facilitate physical and mental health groups of all kinds

“I live here and want to stop the encroachment of buildings on greenfield sites and make the countryside more accessible for families, older people and the disabled, with safe access, more benches and accessible gates.

“Every single council service has suffered severely from cuts, from housing maintenance to library staffing to support systems for those with mental and physical needs.

“There is sparse communication between the council and the companies it employs leading to jobs having to be done twice (wrong part of my roof mended) or lack of advice to prevent problems (mould).

“Students need to feel welcome, with educational, recreational and housing needs fulfilled. How can the council facilitate the dialogue and meet the concrete needs of students? How can students better the lives of residents?

“What will the effect be of Bluebell Heights on Coldean Primary School, the shops, the traffic and the footfall? Where will the bridge(s) be built across Coldean Lane? How can the problem be solved of turning into Bluebell Heights by upcoming traffic? Should traffic lights be installed?”

The Conservatives are fielding one candidate – Roz Rawcliffe.

The Liberal Democrats are fielding another candidate – Martin Wooller.

With new homes being built, what will you do to ensure bus services for Coldean are more regular and reliable?

Martin Farley and Laura Pizzolo said: “The new investment for buses recently won by the Green council means that the weekend bus to Stanmer Park, which stops at the Coldean Lane / Lewes Road junction, will now run every day and concessionary fares will be even lower.

“This is a big win for us locally and we would lobby for further investment of this sort.

“Green councillors who represented Coldean under the previous ward boundaries worked with the bus company and residents’ association for an extra bus stop and we would continue to do this on improvements including the suggested 24X service.”

Kate Knight said: “I know that the local community has already been extremely successful in negotiating with the bus company – as evidenced by the buses stopping at Varley Halls now.

“However, there will be added pressure on public transport when Bluebell Heights residents move in and I would like to think that the bus company have this on their radar.

“However, over the past four years I have built up a good working relationship with staff at Brighton Buses, so think that I will be able to keep the matter open for discussion and action, if necessary.”

Mitchie Alexander and Tobias Sheard said: “One of our big pledges as a Labour group has been to review all bus routes to allow for areas such as Coldean to have its city connections investigated to allow greater access to the city at large.

“We will work to both increase the frequency of the 24 and access to routes that go through more of the city, not just terminate in the centre.”

Jack Moxley said: “I would work within the council with Brighton and Hove bus company, to provide buses from Patcham High through Coldean via BACA and on to the universities and back in the morning and the afternoon, reducing the need for the daily school run and removing the need for student cars.

“I would also work to get the bus services to serve the Bluebell Heights estate directly and improve the turning for buses at the top of Hawkhurst Road.

“The council provides the bus company with a fifth of its revenue and I want to see more value for our money.”

Penny Iveson said: “The Coldean Residents’ Association has done an excellent job working with the bus company and the university so I will continue to work with them and contribute council advice and support.

“We do not as yet know how Bluebell Heights will be served by buses or what the movement of traffic will be like.

“Coldean Lane is a major traffic route and the slip roads to the A23 are congested. Safety is the first priority, especially for schoolchildren, so I will monitor assessment and suggestions closely.”

How will you support families who have children with special needs?

Martin Farley and Laura Pizzolo said: “We know that some children with education, health and care plans (EHCP) are more likely to be excluded or persistently absent from school.

“We recognise that there is always more work to be done for children across the city with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND) but we were proud of the Green-led council’s SEND strategy.

“The SEND strategy has been co-designed with carers, parents and organisations across the city that support and represent our SEND community.

“It’s a long and ambitious plan but we pledge to continue to deliver and review it from finish right through to its implementation”

Kate Knight said: “I will continue to hold regular surgeries and am happy to support families with individual issues but also will consider carefully any policy decisions that affect this vulnerable group.

“I have not forgotten the many conversations I had with distraught parents when the disastrous change to home to school transport was forced through.

“It taught me the importance of listening to parents, who are the experts in their child’s needs, after all. And I also saw how local groups of parents were able to support each other.”

Mitchie Alexander said: “Families with children with special needs will need to be able to access educational facilities that are best suited to their child’s needs which may not always be the schools closest to their homes.

“I will endeavour to ensure that their child’s needs are supported by the council, including access to a school place that properly supports their uniqueness.

“I will also work to ensure that any school transport requirements are also met. I will make sure that I signpost families to organisations that can help with things like disability benefits, specialised school holiday clubs and local support groups.”

Tobias Sheard said: “As someone who is diagnosed as autistic myself, I have nothing but respect for families with special requirements.

“With Tory cuts still hammering our city from every direction, the help these families so desperately need is being reduced day after day.

“I will work with anyone who will give me the time of day to both limit these cuts wherever possible and, while we suffer with these barbaric cuts, to try to find working solutions from within the community.”

Jack Moxley said: “The closure of various support schemes and centres has not helped. It is disheartening to see parents of special needs children struggle due to the lack of investment by the council.

“We believe all children should have access to parks and centres ensuring respite care for children and their parents.

“We need to open more centres for young people with special needs, many of which were closed recently by the previous administrations.

“We need additional support for carers and we need to ensure SEN inclusion is included at all schools.”

Penny Iveson said: “Work with SEND and supply more funding. Make better use of library space for special needs activities.

“The library is often empty despite being warm and inviting. Children with special needs require more services and Coldean library is underused.

“Things like sensory experience sessions are easy to set up because I did it as a mental health nurse. They can also be done with older dementia sufferers and other groups.”

How are you going to keep our pavements safer and weed free?

Martin Farley and Laura Pizzolo said: “More safe room for people to walk, wheel and cycle is a cornerstone of Green policy and we will continue to work for more investment in pedestrian spaces.

“New plans for the corner of Ditchling Road and Coldean Lane will open up a new safe area for people to walk and cycle.

“The problem with weeds arose due to staff shortages following the then Labour council’s ceasing of spraying weeds without having an alternative in place.

“But the vacancies are increasingly being filled and the situation has rapidly improved. We’re pleased trials are ongoing for human-safe and pet-safe alternatives.”

Kate Knight said: “I did support the ban on pesticides and still do. However, it wasn’t enough to simply ban these harmful chemicals without thinking through the consequences.

“Last summer it was pretty shocking to see pavements literally disappear under weeds. I do think it is the council’s responsibility to employ people to do this essential work.

“And I would argue the importance of employing people directly, rather than paying way over the odds to employment agencies which is what happened last year.

“The council could take pride in being a fair and decent employer that gives people meaningful work and an opportunity to contribute to making this city a place we can all be proud of.”

Mitchie Alexander and Tobias Sheard said: “We all want to live in a city that looks good, with clean streets and safe pavements.

“Labour will safely wage war on the weeds that have been allowed to grow, making streets difficult and hazardous, especially with children and for the elderly and people with reduced mobility.

“We won’t return to the use of harmful glyphosates but we will work with our communities on targeted environmental and sustainable solutions, protecting human health, enabling nature to flourish and ensuring streets are managed to a high standard and are accessible to all.”

Jack Moxley said: “High-temperature water sprays have been used all over Europe. Within days, the sprayed plants and their roots die.

“There are many manufacturers of these machines for industrial use. One of the most effective is a combination of foam and water.

“Many public and private organisations use this method of weed control. It is safe, cost-effective and can also be used to clear chewing gum from the pavements.

“It is a herbicide-free solution for managing outside spaces. Understandably, the Greens did not want to use strong chemicals but to put no other solution in place was irresponsible.”

Penny Iveson said: “Speed up the removal of rubbish left on the pavement by those who have no means of taking it to the tip. Regular and prompt repaving.

“Quicker response to cut back hedges encroaching on pavements. Safe weed killing. As a long-time activist in environmental groups including the Socialist Environmental Resources Association, I do not trust reports that pesticides do not cause cancer.

“The council should work with groups who can ensure that there is no environmental or health risk involved in the products used to deter weeds. The council should explore every product and method creatively.”

Polling day is Thursday 4 May. Photo ID is required for those voting in person.