Alabama 3 announce Brighton concert

Alabama 3, the legendary acid house country band from Brixton, are back in Brighton along with their highly anticipated 14th studio album, ‘Cold War Classics Vol.2’, set to be released on Submarine Cat Records this September. Produced by Danton Supple, known for his work with Coldplay and Spandau Ballet, the album promises to take fans on a musical journey back in time to the era of mutually assured destruction and pre-glasnost paranoia.

Lead singer Larry Love describes the album as a trip to “that warm place in your mind where spying on your neighbour was de rigueur and fall out shelter ballads and Checkpoint Charlie funk ruled the airwaves.” ‘Cold War Classics Vol.2’ is a testament to Alabama 3’s unique and innovative musical style that has captivated audiences for years.

Best known for their hit song ‘Woke Up This Morning’, which served as the iconic theme song for the acclaimed TV show ‘The Sopranos’, Alabama 3 has earned a dedicated fanbase and a reputation for pushing the boundaries of music genres. With their latest album, the band are set to continue their musical legacy and captivate audiences once again.

To celebrate the release of ‘Cold War Classics Vol.2’, Alabama 3 will also be embarking on a UK tour, bringing their electrifying live performances to fans across the country, including a date in Brighton at the Concorde 2 on Thursday 7th December 2023.

Larry Love added, “Come and get yourself in the party mood before the bomb goes off.” Fans can expect a wild and unforgettable experience at Alabama 3’s live shows, filled with their signature blend of acid house, country, and geo-political humour.

‘Cold War Classics Vol.2’ is set to be available in all major record stores soon. Don’t miss out on this highly anticipated album and be sure to catch Alabama 3 on their upcoming tour for an unforgettable musical experience.

Tickets for this Brighton show can be purchased HERE and other tour dates can be purchased HERE.

www.alabama3.co.uk