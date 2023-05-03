Gentleman’s Dub Club ‘On A Mission’ by announcing three Sussex concerts

Since their formation in early 2006, Gentleman’s Dub Club have made a name for themselves as one of the most respected names in dub/reggae music. GDC have been on tour for nearly 14 years, are festival favourites across the UK and Europe, and have found themselves regularly playing to crowds of 10,000 or more.

The Gents are set to return to Brighton as well as playing Bexhill-on-Sea and Forest Row as part of their newly announced November headline UK 14-date tour in support of their forthcoming new album ‘On A Mission’, which will be available in Limited Edition Sea Blue Cloudy coloured vinyl as one of the purchase options – available HERE.

Their unique take on dub music, and their prolific output has solidified their position as stalwarts of the UK dub/ska/reggae music scene, and has seen them consistently championed by David Rodigan and most of his contemporaries at BBC Radio 1. They have worked with the likes of Brad Ellis (Nextmen), Fat Freddy’s Drop, Prince Fatty, Hollie Cook, Lady Chann, Horseman, Joe Dukie, Shapeshifter, Mungos Hifi.

Nearly 100,000 people came to see their set opening the mainstage at Boomtown, and they also have previously embarked upon a hugely successful set of dates supporting the legendary UB40. Festival performances have seen them entertaining crowds aged from 16 to 60 with appearances at Glastonbury, Bestival, Rototom, NASS, Latitude to name just a few.

The Sussex concert dates will be at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill-on-Sea on Saturday 4th November, Chalk venue in Brighton on Saturday 11th November, and the Hop Yard in Forest Row on Friday 17th November.

Pre-order tickets are available now from HERE and general sale tour tickets are available from 10am tomorrow (Thursday 4th May) from HERE. Tickets for the Bexhill concert can also be purchased from the De La Warr Pavilion HERE and tickets for the Brighton show can also be purchased from Chalk HERE as well as from LOUT Promotions HERE.

