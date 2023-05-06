BREAKING NEWS

Hundreds of children's portraits of King go on show at Hove Museum

Posted On 06 May 2023
Hundreds of children’s portraits of King Charles have gone on show in a new exhibition at Hove Museum and Art Gallery.

More than 1,800 children from 16 schools across Brighton and Hove sent in their pictures to mark the coronation today (Saturday 6 May).

They drew or coloured pictures of the King on bunting and their work has been hung in a colourful display in the room next to the reopened café.

The exhibition was opened by the mayor of Brighton and Hove, Lizzie Deane, and the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, Andrew Blackman, the King’s representative for the area.

It runs until Sunday 4 June and, the organisers said, “includes some incredible renditions of Charles III – well worth a visit.”

The mayor of Brighton and Hove, Lizzie Deane, and the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, Andrew Blackman

Entry to the museum, in New Church Road, is free.

For the museum’s opening days and hours, click here.

Here’s a preview of some of the pictures …

What readers are saying

