New council leader elected by Labour colleagues

Labour has stormed to victory in Brighton and Hove after securing its first majority on the council at an election since 1999.

The Greens and Conservatives came close to being wiped off the political map, securing just seven and six seats respectively.

The Brighton and Hove Independents now have two seats after Bridget Fishleigh held her seat in Rottingdean and West Saltdean ward and was joined by Mark Earthy. Independent councillor Peter Atkinson kept his seat in North Portslade.

Wish ward councillor Bella Sankey, who took her seat in a by-election last December, was elected as the new leader by her Labour colleagues.

She takes over from the former Green leader Phélim Mac Cafferty who lost his Brunswick and Adelaide seat as Labour wiped out the opposition in formerly safe wards.

The Greens managed to cling on in West Hill and North Laine and Round Hill and two seats in Preston Park.

Conservative group leader Steve Bell and deputy leader Dee Simson both lost their Woodingdean seats to Labour.

Party stalwart Dawn Barnett also lost her Hangleton and Knoll seat in another clean sweep for Labour.

The Conservatives managed to cling on in Patcham and Hollingbury and Westdene and Hove Park.

The turnout across the city was 40.8 per cent.