Mechanic charged with rape of girl, 12

A mechanic has been charged with raping a 12-year-old girl after police were called to the car park at Brighton Marina.

Niall O’Sullivan, 27, a motor mechanic from Birmingham, has been remanded in custody after appearing at Brighton Magistrates court charged with the rape of a girl under the age of 13.

Officers were called to the car park at about 2pm on Sunday May 7. A 12-year-old girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is receiving support from specially-trained officers.

O’Sullivan appeared in court on Tuesday and will next appear before Lewes Crown Court on June 6.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote reference 749 of 07/05.