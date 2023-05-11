BREAKING NEWS

Mechanic charged with rape of girl, 12

Posted On 11 May 2023 at 4:14 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Brighton Marina aerial from west – Picture courtesy of Wiki Commons / Dom Robinson


A mechanic has been charged with raping a 12-year-old girl after police were called to the car park at Brighton Marina.

Niall O’Sullivan, 27, a motor mechanic from Birmingham, has been remanded in custody after appearing at Brighton Magistrates court charged with the rape of a girl under the age of 13.

Officers were called to the car park at about 2pm on Sunday May 7. A 12-year-old girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is receiving support from specially-trained officers.

O’Sullivan appeared in court on Tuesday and will next appear before Lewes Crown Court on June 6.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote reference 749 of 07/05.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Brighton AA patrol rescues deer trapped in wire fence

Posted On27 Mar 2023

Richard Osman requests bus honour

Posted On13 Mar 2023

Council takes pair to court over striped beach hut-style trailer

Posted On10 Mar 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com