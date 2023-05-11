Supermarket chain to open new store in Hove

An empty shop in Hove is being turned into a Sainsbury’s Local. The supermarket chain has applied for planning permission for internal and external alterations and new signs.

The store is expected to open soon at 100-104 Church Road, Hove. It was previously Organic Earth, from May 2020 to last September. It was Four Seasons before which took over from Cullens.

The site has long been a shop and, in the early 20th century, the ground floor of all three buildings was occupied by Hunters Dairy.

Sainsbury’s has submitted a planning application to Brighton and Hove City Council for two “fascia” signs and a projecting sign.

The company also submitted applications for internal and external alterations and listed building consent in March.

These include changes to the rear lift shaft, louvres and boundary wall, the installation of new plant and associated works.

The shop is part of terrace, from 94-108 Church Road, which includes a grade II listed building within the Avenues Conservation Area of Hove.

Sainsbury’s said that it had addressed concerns raised by neighbours in response to a previous planning application which was submitted last year but withdrawn. Objectors were concerned about intensive use of the site, noise and deliveries.

Sainsbury’s planning agent Alder King said: “Public comments on the previous application raised concerns about deliveries to the site.

“Sainsbury’s will not undertake any deliveries to the rear of the store, with the rear lift shaft door being blocked up as part of this application.

“All deliveries will take place from the front of the unit and the applicant would accept a suitably worded condition, if necessary, to reassure neighbouring residents.

“Previous comments were also received concerning the over-development of the site, with the additional plant being required for the operation of a kitchen or café. Sainsbury’s will not be operating a café at this site.

“This will mean there is a de-intensification of the use of the premises as Organic Earth previously operated a café at the site.

“There will also be no externally stored refuse at the site. Any refuse produced is stored inside and collected during deliveries to the front of the store.”

The new shop signs are described as not “harming the special historical interest” of the building.

There are five public comments objecting to the application, with concerns about noise. The objectors, however, welcomed Sainsbury’s refurbishment plans.

One objector said: “We were promised by the council some years ago, when we complained previously, that any new applications would take into account the current issues.

“The plan indicates a new unit on metal plate over a stairwell. The current condenser unit is the subject of a number of outstanding noise complaints with environmental health.”

To see and comment on the applications, visit the planning portal on Brighton and Hove City Council’s website and search for BH2023/00722 and BH2023/00723 for internal and external alterations and BH2023/01128 for new signs.