Hot Coles warms up the crowd at Hove

Sussex teenager James Coles has spoken about making his maiden century at Hove and said: “I’m still trying to get my head round it to be honest.

“I’ve had a couple of opportunities in the last few weeks to get my first hundred and thrown them away so it was great to get over the line.”

Coles, 19, who scored 138 off 223 balls over almost five hours, added: “I’m feeling good at the crease at the moment and it was nice to cash in.

“It was an amazing feeling, especially with such a good crowd here to watch.

“Batting with a player like Steve Smith is something growing up I’d always wanted to do and I can’t really put into words what it was like.

“He kept telling me to watch the ball hard but he doesn’t say too much to be honest. He’s been amazing around the group though and given us the confidence to play the way we want to play.

“Our batting coach Grant Flower has been brilliant as well. He will always throw balls for you if you ask and his knowledge of batting is first class. He knows so much about each of us.”

Eddie Byrom, who made 57 for Glamorgan, said: “We had a solid session after tea and I was disappointed to get out when I did because I felt good.

“We were positive and tried to put them under pressure.

“When Oli Carter claimed the catch off me, I didn’t even look behind, and the umipre gave me out – but Rob White told me to hold on because he didn’t think Carter had held on to the ball for long enough.

“In terms of the game, the pitch is pretty placid. We’ve got a long batting line up and we need to try to build as big a lead as possible.

“We’ve got a big battle but we absolutely believe we are still in the game.”