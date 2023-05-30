Long awaited plans for Queens Park revamp revealed



Designs for the refurb of one of Brighton’s biggest playgrounds have finally been revealed, weeks before work is due to start.

The revamp of Queens Park was originally scheduled to take place in 2021/22 – but works were put back after the Friends of Queens Park requested a consultation, and offered to fundraise to increase the £146,000 budget.

The consultation took place in November 2021 – but the scheme was then hit by further delays in awarding a contract.

Now, park users can finally see details of the proposed new play equipment at two new consultation events tomorrow afternoon and this Saturday morning.

The plans, which have also been published by the Friends of Queens Park (FOQP), show replacements for half the playground’s equipment.

FOQP says the rest of the play area will remain open while the works take place. They are expected to start in mid-July and last four weeks.

The playground was given the biggest budget of any in Brighton and Hove City Council’s £3 million programme to improve park play areas.

So far, 23 of the 45 parks set to benefit have now been refurbished. Work on Hollingdean Park, Woodingdean Central Park, Whitehawk Way, Knoll Park, Woollards Field (Maggie’s Corner), Saltdean Oval Park and Rottingdean Recreation Park will continue over the summer months.

The work is expected to be finished by winter this year.

Councillor Tim Rowkins, Chair of the City Environment, South Downs and The Sea Committee, said: “From mid-July, we will begin work to improve more of the city’s play areas, starting with a brilliant, inclusive new play area for Queens Park.

“The parks team have worked closely with the Friends of Queens Park on the plans, and I know how highly anticipated this new play area has been.

“Please do come along to one of the community update sessions we’re holding in the park on 31 May and 2 June next week.

“The new equipment is bright, fun and accessible, welcoming all children and young people to play and enjoy themselves.

“It’s brilliant to see plans for Hollingdean Park include a fitness area with gym equipment, which we hope will promote healthier and more active lifestyles in the local community.”

The funding is provided through Section 106 from local developments for community and social infrastructure, the Housing Revenue Account and council funding.

Playgrounds already completed include Carden Hill, Easthill Park and Preston Park, where refurbishments have dramatically improved play opportunities for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

Wild Park was completely refurbished in 2023 with state-of-the-art fitness equipment, a multi-use games area (MUGA) that incorporates football, basketball and two mini five a side football pitches, a running track on the outside and a bright and colourful chill out area.

Consultations on the next round of refurbishments will take place:

Queens Park, Wednesday 31 May 2pm – 4pm and Saturday 3 June 10am – 12 noon

Woollards Field (Maggie’s Corner), Friday 2 June 10am – 11.30am

Rottingdean Recreation Ground, Friday 2 June 1pm – 2.30pm

Saltdean Oval Park, Friday 2 June 3pm – 4.30pm

Knoll Park, Wednesday 31 May 11am – 1pm

Whitehawk Way, Tuesday 30 May 10am – 12 noon and Friday 2 June 10am – 12 noon

Hollingdean Park, Tuesday 30 May 2pm – 4pm and Saturday 3 June 2pm – 4pm

Woodingdean Central Park, Wednesday 31 May 10am – 12 noon and Tuesday 6 June 2.30pm – 4.30pm

The community update sessions are being held in the play areas of each park.

The exciting plans for Queens Park Play Area include two bespoke multi-play structures and 10 new pieces of innovative play equipment for all ages and abilities to enjoy, learn and play together.

This includes playground equipment such as springer bowls, wide access ramps and a tipi carousel with a top brace, which aim to welcome children with mobility issues to join in.

The surrounding nature and wildlife of Queens Park has inspired the playground design and the chosen playground equipment will complement the park’s natural landscape.

The largest individual playground refurbishment in this phase of the programme is Hollingdean Park.

The plans include a fully inclusive wheelchair accessible multi-play unit, MUGA and outdoor fitness area with multi-use gym equipment.

Brighton and Hove City Council are also increasing the seating for parents and carers with amphitheatre style seating around the existing slope of the playground and an additional seating zone with space for parking prams and pushchairs.

As well as being focussed on accessibility, the proposals for each park include strong elements of sustainability.

The new play equipment at Knoll Park and Saltdean Oval Park include equipment made from ocean, textile and plastic waste and items collected from the sea such as fishing nets, ropes and trawls.

The next park Brighton and Hove City Council are looking to revamp is Hollingbury Park, and it’s launched a consultation asking for ideas which runs until 30 June. Click here to take part.