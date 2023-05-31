Two women stole a pensioner’s purse in a Brighton charity shop, police said today (Wednesday 31 May).

They were filmed by a security camera at the Cancer Research charity ship, in Western Road, Brighton, and are now wanted for questioning.

Sussex Police said: “Two women are believed to have been involved in the theft of a purse from an elderly woman’s bag while she was in a charity shop in Brighton.

“The theft was captured on CCTV in the Cancer Research store in Western Road at around 12.15pm on Saturday 20 May.

“The red and brown purse contained a bank card, cash and the owner’s bus pass.

“Police want to speak to the two women in connection with the incident.

“The first is described as white, about 5ft 7in, of large build, with shoulder-length brown hair with dyed blonde elements in a balayage style.

“She was wearing a black jacket with a mustard-coloured top and was carrying a brown handbag.

“The second woman is white, 5ft 6in, of slim build, with very long black hair and a pale complexion.

“She was wearing a black puffer jacket and black trousers.

“Anyone who recognises the women or who has any further information about the theft is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 391 of 21/05.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or on 0800 555111.”