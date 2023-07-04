Firefighters were called to a blaze at a high-rise block of flats in Brighton this evening (Tuesday 4 July).

The first 999 call was made shortly after 9.30pm when smoke was reported at Tyson Place, a 13-storey block of flats in Grosvenor Street, Brighton.

Two fire engines were sent from Preston Circus, in Brighton.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We had reports of a lot of smoke.

“A moped was well alight under the high-rise property. It was put out fairly quickly.”

Fire crews are understood to have put out the blaze by about 9.50pm.

The fire was believed to have been started deliberately and a report is expected to be passed to Sussex Police.

Witnesses or anyone with information about what happened can contact Sussex Police by phoning 101 or contacting the force online.