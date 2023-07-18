Council leader Bella Sankey and the Regency Society have both spoken out in favour of saving as much as possible of the fire-ravaged Royal Albion Hotel.

Their remarks came as demolition experts prepare to start work tomorrow (Wednesday 19 July) to make safe the Brighton seafront hotel.

David Fisher, who chairs the widely respected civic society, said: “The Regency Society is saddened by the devastation caused by the fire at the Royal Albion Hotel.

“This is a key building at one of the most prominent locations in the city and therefore of unusual significance. Restoration of the site will require considerable sensitivity.

“I hope that we might take some inspiration from the example of those who are responsible for the work at the Notre Dame in Paris – not least their care, pace and efficiency.”

Councillor Sankey, the leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, said: “The demolition of part of the Royal Albion Hotel has been delayed until tomorrow on health and safety grounds.

“We, of course, want to save as much of this iconic heritage building as possible and have tasked our contractors to do this.

“As many original features as possible will be set aside for reuse or for moulds for copying.

“A 3D scan of the whole exterior of the building has been carried out and we will be taking photos regularly, hopefully to allow us to replicate the original features.

“We are in contact with Historic England and will continue to work closely with them.”

The council said that the demolition of the damaged section of the building was required to ensure that the building was structurally safe, adding: “Our building control team are on site and contractors are expected to begin the demolition on Wednesday.

“We’re anticipating the demolition will take two to three weeks to complete.”

Council leader Bella Sankey said: “As we move from an emergency response to a recovery phase, our priority is to make sure the area is safe.

“This does mean there will continue to be significant disruption to the area.

“Thank you to our residents, visitors and businesses for their patience and understanding while this important work takes place.”

The Regency Society said: “The hotel comprises three elements that were not merged until a little over 40 years ago.

“The earliest and least damaged was the original Albion Hotel, designed by the great local architect Amon Henry Wilds and built in 1826 on the site of the house of Dr Richard Russell, the promoter of sea-bathing that did so much to create Brighton’s popularity as a resort. This is grade II* listed.

“The western section dates from the late 1850s and was known as the Lion Mansion Hotel until the Second World War. This is grade II listed.

“In between were two lodging houses from the mid-1840s, although from around 1903 the ground floor was the Palace Pier Creamery.

“In 1938 the two houses became Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks. When this closed in 1979, the building was restored with a similar appearance to the original and, like Lion Mansion, was absorbed into the Royal Albion.”

David Fisher, chair of the Regency Society, said: “The Regency Society is pleased to hear that 3D scans and photographs have been taken to aid accurate restoration.

“We hope that the external appearance of the building can be restored faithfully. It would be best, therefore, if demolition could be limited to what is strictly necessary for safety and access reasons.

“It is worth noting that there are two Brighton Corporation plaques to a design by Eric Gill: one on the front of the original hotel commemorating Dr Russell and a second marking the visits of Prime Minister William Gladstone on the frontage of Lion Mansion.

“The Regency Society hopes this can be recovered and replaced in due course.”

The council added: “The Royal Albion Hotel has suffered significant damage following a fire that started on Saturday. The priority now is to make sure the structure is safe.

“East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended the site overnight on Monday to put out some smaller fires and reduce the chance of further reignition.

“They will continue to make regular visits overnight on Tuesday to check on the structure. Security will also remain on site throughout.

“These fires have caused a delay to the demolition of the damaged part of the hotel. This is now expected to start on Wednesday and is likely to take two to three weeks.

“Barriers have been placed around the hotel to ensure a safe perimeter and our on-site contractor will continually assess the risk.

“We’re asking people to continue to avoid the area and road diversions remain in place.

“If residents or businesses in the area notice any dust or smoke in the air, please keep windows and doors closed.

“If anyone sees excessive smoke or flames coming from the building, please contact the fire service on 999.

“Part of King’s Road (A259) between the Old Steine roundabout and East Street, as well as most of Pool Valley, has been fenced off due to the risk of falling debris during the demolition process. We expect Pool Valley to remain closed for the next three weeks.

“Unfortunately, the properties directly behind the Royal Albion Hotel will also remain inaccessible. Anyone affected by this has been contacted and given more information or support.

“Residents displaced by the fire can contact our housing team by emailing housing.advice@brighton-hove.gov.uk or calling 01273 294400 (option 1).

“Businesses outside of this exclusion zone can reopen but we would advise that they carry out their own risk assessments to ensure the safety of their staff and customers.

“We are grateful to residents and visitors for their ongoing patience and understanding.

“Multi-agency meetings have taken place between council teams and the UK Health Security Agency on the risk to public health”

Alistair Hill, director of public health, said: “We understand there are health concerns about asbestos. I would like to reassure people that the risks to health are low.

“Asbestos is known to be in the textured ceiling coatings used in the building but there is unlikely to be any significant risk of exposure to asbestos following this fire.

“The area around the hotel will remain closed off to the public and we do not believe that any asbestos has fallen outside this area.

“Our on-site contractor who will be responsible for demolishing the damaged parts of the hotel will be continually assessing the risk and security will remain on site at all times.

“While work is ongoing, if residents or businesses in the area notice any smoke or dust in the air, please keep windows and doors closed.”