A woman has been trying to scam people – especially teenage girls – out of cash in Brighton, the police have warned.

Sussex Police said: “Preying on the kindness of others is not acceptable.

“We have been contacted by members of the public reporting a suspected scam on the streets of Brighton.

“A woman has been attempting to emotionally coerce her targets, pressuring them to hand over their money by saying things like she needs cash to get to hospital.

“The suspect then promises to immediately pay back the funds by bank transfer but they never materialise.

“So far, the victims have mainly been teenage girls but that doesn’t mean others can’t fall victim too.

“The woman is described as white, in her twenties to early thirties, 5ft 5in tall, with blonde hair.

“Remember to stay vigilant and we ask that you make a report if you have any information to help us trace the individual responsible.

“You can contact us via our online reporting form or on 101, quoting serial 91 of 20/09.”