Scores of people in Hove are without electricity after a power cut hit the cricket ground area.

UK Power Networks has told customers the outage is because of damage to a substation, and it is likely to be about 9 or 10pm before power is restored.

Almost 80 customers are affected.

UK Power Networks said: “Engineers are working as quickly as is safely possible to restore power to 77 customers after a reported power cut in Hove at 3.06pm today.

“The cause is being investigated and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”