Terror police have charged a 22-year-old woman over a speech at a protest rally in Brighton last month.

The speech was at a public pro-Palestine rally, in which comments about the recent attacks by Hamas against Israel were made.

Hanin Barghouti, 22, of Eaton Grove, Hove, was charged today (Monday 13 November) with one count of supporting Hamas – a proscribed organisation.

The charge follows a speech made at a protest in Brighton on Sunday 8 October – the day after the attack by Hamas against Israel.

Barghouti has been released on bail to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday (17 November).

Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) said: “A woman has been charged after a speech was made in Brighton last month.

“Hanin Barghouti, 22, of Eaton Grove, Hove, was charged today with one count of supporting a proscribed organisation, namley Harakat al-Muqawamah al-Islamiyyah (Hamas), contrary to section 12 Terrorism Act 2000.

“The charge follows a speech made at a protest in Brighton on Sunday 8 October, following the attacks by Hamas against Israel.

“Barghouti has been released on bail to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday 17 November.”