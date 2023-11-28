Burglars raided a restaurant in the centre of Brighton, stealing stock and various electronic goods.

Today (Tuesday 28 November) Sussex Police published a security camera picture of one of the suspects.

The force also issued an appeal for help from the public as they called for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for information after a burglary at a restaurant in East Street in Brighton.

“On Friday 22 September at around 9.45pm, police were called after two men were seen leaving a closed restaurant near the far end of the East Street taxi rank.

“The men entered the premises and left with various electronics and stock.

“We would like to speak with the man pictured as we believe he may be able to help with our inquiries.

“If you have any information which may help identify the man photographed, you can report it online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 1439 of 21/09.”