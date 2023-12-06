Police are now investigating reports a councillor expelled from Labour provided false information on electoral papers.

Chandni Mistry was chucked out of the party on Monday, alongside her aunt and fellow councillor Bharti Gajjar.

This followed an investigation into their place of residence. Both had said they lived in Brighton and Hove on their nomination forms.

Although it’s understood Bharti Gajjar has a genuine Brighton residence, where local councillors have visited her, the veracity of Cllr Mistry’s given address was unclear.

Brighton Kemptown MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle passed a dossier of evidence to Sussex Police, who today confirmed they are investigating.

A spokeswoman said: “Sussex Police has received reports of electoral malpractice relating to members of Brighton and Hove City Council.

“The matter is currently under investigation.”

Both councillors have links to Leicester. Cllr Mistry told the Leicester Mercury that she was from there in a 2020 interview, and Cllr Gajjar owns a house there and uses other Leicester addresses for three companies she is a director of there.

Cllr Gajjar also applied to be a parliamentary candidate in South Derbyshire and Morecambe and Lunesdale, with a website suggesting she claimed to also be from those two areas.