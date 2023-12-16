A Brighton man was charged with robbery, affray and having a knife when he was brought to court after two incidents on the same day.

Charlie Crookes, 22, was remanded in custody accused of a knifepoint robbery and an affray on Wednesday 6 December.

The assault was alleged to have taken place at 9.45am at a shop in The Highway, Moulsecoomb.

A 49-year-old man was treated for head injuries by paramedics.

Three suspects were reported to have fled in a blue Ford Fiesta which crashed into a house in Colbourne Avenue.

After a search using police helicopters, two men – a 54-year-old and a 57-year-old – were arrested.

They were held on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and assault actual bodily harm (ABH) respectively.

Neither has been charged.

At 7.30pm the same day, police were called to Lewes Road after a report of a man being robbed at knifepoint.

Crookes was arrested on suspicion of robbery and having a knife.

He was also arrested on suspicion of affray in relation to the earlier incident.

Crookes, of Norwich Drive, Bevendean, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 8 December.

He was remanded in custody to appear before a crown court next month.

Sussex Police said: “A man has been remanded in custody, charged with affray, robbery and being in possession of a knife.

“At approximately 9.45am on Wednesday 6 December, officers were called to report of an assault at a shop in The Highway, Moulsecoomb, Brighton.

“The 49-year-old victim, a local man, was treated for a head injury at the scene by the ambulance service.

“Witnesses reported seeing three men flee the scene in a blue Ford Fiesta which collided with another vehicle and the front of a house in Colbourne Avenue minutes later.

“Following an extensive search, assisted by a National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter, two men were arrested.

“A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and a 57-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm (ABH).

“They were both released on bail pending further inquiries.

“Later that day, at 7.30pm, officers were called to Lewes Road, in Brighton, following a report of a man being robbed at knifepoint.

“A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and being in possession of a knife. He was also arrested on suspicion of affray in relation to the earlier incident.

“He was later charged and identified as Charlie Crookes, of Norwich Drive, Brighton.

“He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 8 December and was remanded in custody to appear before a crown court to be fixed on Friday 5 January next year.”