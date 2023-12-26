A police helicopter was called out to support officers during a 45-mile car chase on Christmas Eve (Sunday 24 December).

The pursuit started in Reigate, Surrey, with the driver fleeing towards Brighton before heading along the A27 until being stopped in Lancing.

Several people reported hearing the helicopter over the Patcham, Westdene and Hangleton area during the evening on Christmas Eve.

A Sussex Police was damaged as officers tried to bring a Ford Focus safely to a stop.

A man was arrested in Lancing at about 10.30pm when the chase ended.

The Ford Focus was reported to have been stolen.