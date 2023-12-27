As 2023 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

Brighton residents were shocked this month when the remains of a tiny baby were found on an allotment by detectives searching for aristocrat Constance Marten and her boyfriend.

Marten and Mark Gordon are now due to stand trial for the manslaughter of baby Victoria next year.

Brighton bid farewell to one of its most famous long-term residents in March after Nick Cave sold his colourful house in Sussex Square.

We revealed that Dishoom was planning on opening a new restaurant in The Lanes. The East Street venue launched last month as the posh Indian chain’s first dedicated cocktail bar, Permit Room.

The demolition of the Enterprise Point office block got one step closer after developers won permission to knock it down and replace it with student-hall style flats for young professionals.

Despite new protections for the city’s pubs coming into force in recent years, a planning loophole meant there was nothing to stop The Hanover being closed, as permission to demolish it was first granted years ago. As yet, it is still standing.

And finally, a Brighton bus driver picked up a woolier than usual passenger when she rescued a sheep from the A27.