As 2023 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

A brazen bike thief sawed off the lock and rode away on an e-bike worth £3,500 in front of crowds of witnesses on the seafront. Despite clear pictures being published he hasn’t been caught.

An eighth member of a Brighton drugs gang was jailed in a landmark case.

The owner of a block of flats who turned the front garden into a driveway was told he had to put it back as it was.

And a woman who rented out her garden cabin for £1,000 provoked outrage amongst Brighton’s renting community. The cabin was taken off the market after a visit from the council.

Finally, mods and rockers planned a seafront meet up for charity.