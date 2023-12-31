As 2023 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

In possibly the year’s most surprising story, two Labour councillors were thrown out of the party and one reported to the police over allegations of giving false information on electoral papers.

Brighton and Hove topped their Europa league group.

There was frustration with drivers using a grass verge by Dyke Road Park as a free car park. This followed dozens of drivers using a new public square by St Peter’s Church in the same way the previous month.

Blocks of student housing were put up for sale for £67 million.

Hove restaurant etch was named the best in the city in a diners’ poll.

A new chief executive was chosen for Brighton and Hove City Council.

And the selection for the Labour candidate for Brighton Pavilion became more than usually newsworthy thanks to comedian Eddie Izzard putting her hat in the ring. She said she would campaign via Zoom after it emerged she was due to perform in New York for several weeks next year – and after losing said the contest had become a referendum on trans people.