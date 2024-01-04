The removal of guest match day parking permits in Coldean and Moulsecoomb is to be revisited in public meetings after a backlash.

The public meetings – dates to be announced – will allow residents to talk about match day parking and try to persuade the council to revise the scheme.

Parking is usually uncontrolled and free in Coldean and Moulsecoomb, except for match days when parking permits are needed for residents and visitors.

Concerns over guest match day permits being resold to football fans, creating congestion around the Amex stadium, led to a public consultation about removing them.

Guest permits in zone B and D were removed in October 2023 after a consultation led to a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO), but residents complained they weren’t aware of the consultation.

The chair of the Transport and Sustainability Committee, Councillor Trevor Muten, and ward councillors for Coldean and Moulsecoomb – Councillor Mitchie Alexander, Councillor TJ Sheard, Councillor Amanda Evans, Councillor Ty Goddard, and Councillor Jacob Taylor – issued a statement.

The statement said: “To be clear – only the guest permit has been discontinued.

“Residents can still apply for as many (free) resident permits as they need (a number of people asked this).

“We are also exploring the related issue of residents who park their commercial vehicles in these zones (i.e work vans).

“We realise some people used their guest permits for these vehicles on match days.

“We are discussing with officers whether there may be a way to address this issue.”

One resident, Zara, said: “Match days are a complete joke – don’t dare leave your parking spot on these days or have an emergency to attend to, as you can almost guarantee someone will always block you in.

“I’ve had to report dangerous parking myself as it is and no one ever bothers to turn up.

“The last match had buses not turning up as they couldn’t continue their routes due the way cars where parked.

“Taking away permits doesn’t and will not solve the problem.”