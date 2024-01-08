A blaze damaged a bungalow in Hallyburton Road, Hove, last night (Sunday 7 January).

The fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 8.25pm on Sunday 7 January to reports of a house fire in Hove.

“Smoke had been seen coming from the roof of a bungalow in Hallyburton Road.

“As of 9.25pm, four fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and officers are at the scene.

“Crews are using six breathing apparatus, two hose reel and one main jet.

“Police are also in attendance.

“Please avoid the area while we work.”

The fire service later issued an update, saying: “As of 10pm, everyone has been accounted for and crews are damping down and cutting away to ensure the fire is fully out.

“Crews worked hard and were able to prevent the fire from affecting neighbouring properties.

“The cause of the fire has not been confirmed at this stage.”