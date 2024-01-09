A 24-year-old man has died and his two passengers were injured after a crash on the A27 in the early hours of this morning.

The grey BMW 320i crashed on the eastbound carriage between Falmer and Lewes at 3am this morning. No other vehicles were involved.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours. The driver, from Seaford, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two male passengers in the vehicle, aged 24 and 19, and both from Seaford, were taken to hospital with serious and minor injuries respectively.

Emergency services responded to the scene and the road was closed in both directions for several hours to allow for recovery and forensics investigations, but has since fully reopened. Police this afternoon thanks the public for their patience and understanding.

The cause of the collision is under investigation and anyone with any information is urged to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting Op Romsley.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the area around that time, or anyone who captured any relevant mobile, dash cam or CCTV footage.