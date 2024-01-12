A sustainable supermarket in Brighton has paused trading after a “disappointing” Christmas trade.

Hisbe, on York Place, said that it owes money to staff, suppliers and lenders after recovery funding was not secured.

A sign reading “Hopefully back soon” has been posted on its doors from Saturday, 6 January, and a second Hisbe shop in Worthing has also temporarily closed.

A statement from Hisbe on Instagram said: “Following a painful four-year battle through covid and the cost-of-living crisis we had a disappointing Christmas trading period and our recovery funding hasn’t come through.

“So we have paused trading because it’s the responsible thing to do in our circumstances.

“Hisbe owes money to staff, suppliers and lenders and we are exploring all options to raise funds to pay our creditors.

“We hope this is a temporary closure and we can find a way for this social enterprise to go forward and continue its important work. But it will take some time to figure out.

“After 13 years, this is our hardest challenge yet.”

The supermarket, run as a community interest company (CIC), was started by sisters Ruth and Amy Anslow in 2010. Jack Simmonds joined the company in 2013.

The Brighton shop was open from Monday to Sunday, 9am until 8pm.

It sells organic groceries, vegan and vegetarian foods, as well as zero-packaging foods.