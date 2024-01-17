It’s been a difficult year for Grassroots Music Venues with 125 being lost across the UK over the last year. Many venues are struggling still and we all have another challenging year ahead. There are always problems to deal with, money is tight and bills keep going up and up. Housing developments and the potential for noise complaints is an ever present threat as the recent Planning application next door to The Prince Albert and another application opposite The Hope & Ruin, The Rossi Bar and The Folklore Rooms has shown. It’s not easy running a venue, you have to love it so that helps banish the blues and keeps us going.

Here in Brighton we definitely punch above our weight with great venues, especially those that support the local scene. It’s a joy to watch new bands grow, from their first gig in a tiny venue or bar to playing supports and local lineups that will hopefully one day lead to sold out headline performances. It’s a vital and exciting journey and one that those on the scene all take great pride in being involved with. Many local and touring bands return to play the bigger venues in the City and for venues such as The Hope & Ruin that means JOB DONE.

So the powers that be at The Hope & Ruin have decided that they would really like to do something positive and celebrate the scene, and thus banish some of the doom and gloom and to put on a band that they truly love and one who have previously performed live at the Queens Road, Brighton venue on a number of occasions. Step forward the hotly-tipped Brighton noise-rock band DITZ which comprises Cal (vocals), Anton (guitar), Caleb (bass), Sam (drums) and Jack (guitar). DITZ have been flagged up by IDLES frontman Joe Talbot on more than one occasion as Brighton’s best band. I personally have heard him say this to IDLES crowds on at least two separate occasions and so it comes as no surprise that DITZ will shortly be heading out on tour across Europe with IDLES, who are a band I have witnessed being third on a bill at a Brighton gig and worked their way up as headliners at The Prince Albert and grew in immense statute in order to play to thousands of music fans at Glastonbury Festival and beyond. Therefore, it goes without saying that now that DITZ have secured the prestigious tour support slot for IDLES, that it’s going to be highly probable that DITZ won’t be playing a venue the size of The Hope & Ruin here in Brighton again! This is great and obviously what the band are working towards, but The Hope & Ruin couldn’t resist one last intimate show and this will be happening on Friday 2nd February 2024. This has been made possible with the assistance of Laine Brew Co who are actually sponsoring the event.

DITZ have played many shows at Grassroots Music Venues both here in Brighton and all over the country as well as further afield in Europe. It’s hard work but these small venues are where bands get to do their thing and gain a following. So this show is a reminder of why Grassroots Music Venues are vitally important. It’s also a big thank you to everyone who supports their local scene. It’s astonishing for many to learn that both Dua Lipa and Adele have both previously played live at The Hope & Ruin and look where they are now!

For this forthcoming 2nd February concert, there will also be two support bands in the shape of VAN ZON & TRIPLE DRAIN, both of which have been selected by DITZ. So in essence passing the baton to some new locals for you to check out.

As an additional special celebration of the night there will be some limited edition DITZ CRISP beer to purchase, as well as a DJ set with various band members post gig, and even a limited edition poster to purchase signed by the band (see ticket links for more info on that).

Buying a ticket to the show will go towards helping the band record their next LP and they will also be donating some of the profits locally to The Clare Project.

It’s going to be a night to remember!! Get your tickets quick as they won’t hang around for long! Purchase them HERE.

linktr.ee/ditzband