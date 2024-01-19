A group of protestors have blockaded the gates of a weapons factory in Moulsecoomb this morning.

Around 40 activists have blocked defence manufacturer, L3Harris – based in Home Farm industrial estate off the Lewes Road – calling for the UK to stop arming Israel and for an immediate and permanent ceasefire.

Brighton and Hove News understands L3 Harris is not closed, but some staff are working from home to avoid the protest while others arrived before the protesters.

Meanwhile, more than 600 people have so far objected to a planning application by L3Harris to keep a temporary extension to the factory building.

Dan Hadley, doctor and Medact Brighton coordinator, said: “Healthcare staff and infrastructure are protected under international law, but we have seen Israeli air strikes target hospitals, clinics, ambulances and the homes of healthcare workers.

“By supplying weapon parts to the Israeli military, L3Harris are complicit in these war crimes.

“Local healthcare workers stand in solidarity with their 374 Gazan colleagues killed by calling for this factory to close.”

Members of Brighton and Hove Action for Palestine, Brighton Queers for Palestine, and Stop The War Brighton released a group statement earlier this morning.

A statement from the group says that the company has been awarded contracts to make bomb racks and bomb release mechanisms for F-16 and F-35 planes, which are currently being used by Israel to bomb Palestinians in Gaza.

Hermione, local resident, said: “Palestinians live in our city and there is an arms factory that makes weapons used to bomb their loved ones. This is horrific.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine and anyone being bombarded with weapons made in our country.

“We don’t want a weapons factory on our door step and we don’t agree with workers having to be complicit in a genocide.

“Brighton and Hove City Council, kick L3Harris out of Brighton.”

The group have said they plan to blockade the entrance until around 11am today.

L3 Harris were contacted for comment.