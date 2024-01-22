DG Solaris is the project of talented musician and producer, Danny Green. Blessed with a warm and affecting voice, sung from the heart, he has spent the last decade or so converting audiences across the world, performing hundreds of shows and festivals around the UK, Europe and the States including End of the Road, Cambridge Folk and Larmer Tree. Previously known as Laish, while based in Brighton and London he delivered four albums of wry, eccentric guitar pop and in 2020, he released his first as DG Solaris. As a performer, Danny is a rakish frontman, making the audience laugh in one song and reducing them to bitter tears in the next. He recently moved to Frome where he founded a successful series of magically intimate concerts known as ‘Night River’.

Danny has now announced that he will be heading back to Sussex in order to play live at The Con Club in Lewes as part of their popular Hilltop Sessions event. This concert will be happening on Thursday 21st March 2024.

Danny says: “I’m very excited to be performing at Hilltop Sessions in Lewes. I have heard such great things about their nights, and it seems like we share a very similar approach to putting on shows. The amazing Hattie Whitehead is also performing who has a beautiful voice and we plan to sing a few songs together. Having lived in East Sussex for many years, it will be great to be back. I hope to see some friendly faces there.”

It seems that Danny has a glowing reputation judging by the press quotes below:

“Wondrous folk pop ballads” – Rolling Stone

“Beguiling songs of love” – MOJO

“Danny Green’s infectiously charismatic delivery make it a wholly uplifting experience” – The Line Of Best Fit

“DG Solaris have concocted a heady brew that reflects their own journey, a salve for the soul” – Folk Radio UK

“There is a vitality to the songs that is characteristic of Green’s songwriting which makes them unpredictable and alive” – For Folks Sake

Interestingly, DG Solaris posted a YouTube video back in August 2021 of one of his Laish compositions titled ‘I Am Enraged’ and the subject matter of the song is Lewes of all things. Watch the video HERE.

Decide for yourself by checking out the DG Solaris Bandcamp page or his Spotify page.

Purchase your tickets for the 21st March Hilltop Sessions concert.

