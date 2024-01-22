A man has died and two more have been arrested after an incident in the early hours of the morning.

Police cordoned off a section of the pavement outside Brunswick Place this morning.

Reports on social media say a man was seen lifeless on the pavement at about 3am this morning.

Another man was taken away in handcuffs.

Sussex Police said: “In the early hours of Monday morning (January 22), emergency services responded to a report of a person falling from height in Brunswick Place, Hove.

“A man aged 52 was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“Two men, aged 74 and 53, have been arrested in connection with the death, and they are assisting with police enquiries.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while further enquiries are undertaken.

“Witnesses or anyone with information about what happened is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting Operation Marsworth.”