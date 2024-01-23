With Storm Isha barely having died down, weather forecasters have warned that Storm Jocelyn is expected to blow in today (Tuesday 23 January).

The Met Office said: “As the winds ease and the clean-up continues following Storm Isha, Met Eireann (the Irish meteorological office) has named Storm Jocelyn.

“Storm Jocelyn will bring strong winds and rain to Northern Ireland and much of Britain.”

Wind speeds are expected to gust above 50mph and to be in excess of 30mph for considerable periods from late morning until into the early hours of tomorrow (Wednesday 24 January).

Brighton and Hove should miss out on the worst of the storm compared with other parts of the country.

The area was not included in the latest widespread weather warnings from Britain’s official forecaster.

But the area is still expected to have another spell of strong winds, with rain first thing and some more showers later this evening.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: “Although this system will be a step down relative to Storm Isha, with the damage and clean up still under way, we could potentially see more impacts from Storm Jocelyn.

“Outbreaks of heavy rain on Tuesday could bring rainfall accumulations of 15mm to 20mm quite widely with 40mm to 50mm over higher ground in southwest Scotland, the Scottish Highlands and parts of northwest England.

“Wind gusts are expected to reach 55mph to 65mph across northwestern Scotland while there is potential for winds to gust to 75mph to 80mph in a few places, in particular exposed parts of the Western Isles and coastal northwest Scotland early on Wednesday morning.”

The Met Office added: “The winds will gradually ease through the day on Wednesday and as we head through the rest of the week the weather continues to look changeable, with the drier and most settled conditions towards the south and east, and the most unsettled (wettest and windiest) conditions expected in the northwest.”

Temperatures are expected to remain mild or close to average for the time of year.

In the Brighton and Hove area, the temperature could rise to 52F – or 11C.