A striking spiral staircase designed as the visual centrepiece of a new Brighton development has become a pigeon roost.

Workers were spotted today putting up spikes on the orange staircase adjoining The Dance Space in Market Street.

The centre, used by South East Dance, is one of several new buildings which make up the Circus Street development.

A spokeswoman for South East Dance said: “The pigeon spikes are going up and it’s being cleaned because it’s a fire escape and so it’s really important that it’s kept clean.”



The Circus Street development, on the site of a former fruit market, was named 2022’s Building of the Year by a top architectural magazine.

As well as The Dance Space, it includes 114 one and two-bed flats for market sale, 28 affordable homes and 450 student apartments, as well as retail and commercial office space.