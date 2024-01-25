Newly released footage shows the moment a drone almost crashed into Fatboy Slim on Brighton beach.

Amateur photographer Giles Dalby accidentally pressed the down button instead of up as he finished shooting a “slow, cinematic” video of the gig and its 8,500 strong crowd.

This month, he became the first person to be prosecuted for being in breach of the Air Navigation Order 2016, which says only licensed operators can fly drones over crowds.

Today, Sussex Police released the footage from the drone to publicise the importance of sticking to the rules.

Sussex Police drone training officer PC Steven Prince said: “Dalby operated a drone above a crowded beach concert on Brighton beach.

“He lost control of the aircraft which then crashed into the stage, near to a musician who was in the middle of a live performance.

“Dalby is fortunate that no one was harmed, but this case should act as a reminder to all drone operators about how to stay within the law.”

Jonathan Nicholson, spokesperson at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: “Drones can be great fun to fly and are undertaking more and more useful rules such as delivering medical supplies.

“However, they must be flown safely and this incident shows what can happen if people don’t follow the rules.

“Our dronecode provides a simple guide to the rules along with advice on how to enjoy flying your drone.”

Dalby, 39, admitted recklessly or negligently allowing the drone to put Mr Cook and the crowd at the Big Beach Boutique in July 2022 at risk.

During an emotional address from the dock at Brighton Magistrates Court earlier this month, the security designer said there was no malicious intent, and pleaded with the bench for leniency.

He said: “I did not intend to put anyone in danger. I wanted to create a slow, cinematic appearance.

“I crashed trying to leave the area, looking to back out for an overview of the scene and finish with a wide view.

“It was an honest mistake that I will ensure will never repeat itself.

“There was no malicious intent. I switched it into sport mode which deactivates the downward sensor so I could come quickly up and out, but I accidentally went forward and down.”

He said he had since got a drone operators licence, and had learned that he shouldn’t have flown the drone over a crowd.

Prosecuting, Megan Attree told the court that flight data retrieved from the crashed drone showed Dalby had ignored multiple warnings, and put the drone into “sport mode”, which meant an obstacle avoidance feature did not work.

Breaching the offence is punishable by an an unlimited fine or, if committed to crown court, a prison sentence.

Dalby, of Devonshire Place, was fined £576, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £230 and costs of £85, a total of £891.

Guidance to drone operators about operating the aircraft safely is provided by the UK Civil Aviation Authority online at www.caa.co.uk/drones.

Anyone responsible for a drone must register with the UK Civil Aviation Authority and anyone flying a drone must get a Flyer ID. Both can be obtained online at register-drones.caa.co.uk

The operator is legally responsible for every flight, and must keep the aircraft in sight at all times.

The aircraft must be kept below 400ft, and must not be flown over a congested area.