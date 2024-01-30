Luton Town 4 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

A hat-trick from Elijah Adebayo and two goals conceded within the first three minutes made it a night to forget for the Seagulls.

With less than 20 seconds on the clock, Chiedozie Ogbene crossed to Carlton Morris who played the ball to Adebayo to nod the home side ahead.

Two minutes later Ogbene beat the offside trap and wrongfooted Jason Steele to put the Hatters 2-0 up.

Luton’s Jordan Clark and Ross Barkley also forced Steele into action but three minutes before half-time Adebayo put the game to bed with his second and Luton’s third.

Clark looked to have scored a fourth for Luton just after half time but it was ruled out for offside.

But just over 10 minutes after the restart, Adebayo made sure of it, notching up his hat-trick to give Luton an unassailable 4-0 lead.

Steele saved well from Barkley to prevent a total rout.

The Seagulls had just two shots on target all evening, with one from Danny Welbeck and the other from Pascal Gross.

It was an evening to wipe out of the memory as the Seagulls prepare for the visit of Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday (3 February).

Worryingly, the Seagulls haven’t scored in the Premier League this year.