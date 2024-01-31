New car parking charges are being introduced at a Brighton leisure centre from late February.

Drivers who park for longer than three hours at Withdean Sports Complex, which was previously the city’s only free park and ride, will need to pay.

The car park will use Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), although visitors to the sports centre and Sportsman pub will be able to extend their three hour stay free of charge by speaking with staff.

After three hours of free parking, a £3 charge for all-day parking will be payable, with the revenue to go back into the maintenance and lighting of the car park.

Councillor Alan Robins, chair of the Culture, Heritage, Sports, Tourism and Economic Development Committee said: “As we introduce 3G pitches, padel tennis courts and new soft play facilities at Withdean, and visitor numbers increase, it’s important that the car parking at the site is effectively managed to ensure spaces are available for those using the leisure centre and Sportsman pub.

“Introducing a £3 charge after the first three hours will still offer good value for those wishing to use the car park for longer stays, while raising valuable revenue for the upkeep and maintenance.”

Drivers will also be able to buy overnight parking at the site, which is leased to Freedom Leisure, for £10.

Darryl Keech, Freedom Leisure area manager said: “We are very excited about the positive improvements and developments happening at Withdean over the coming months which will benefit the whole Brighton and Hove community and our customers from further afield.

“This will inevitably result in more visitors and it is important we manage the car parking so everyone can access these great new facilities.

“We would like to reiterate that our regular visitors can park for longer than three hours if needed by registering their number plate at our main reception.”

The car park is close to a stop for the 27 bus service, with options for a permanent park and ride service on the outskirts of the city being explored by the council.

Paid parking at the site was considered in 2022 when Freedom Leisure were struggling to pay energy bills at the Withdean Sports Complex.