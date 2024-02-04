Sussex Police have issued a plea for the public’s help to find a wanted man who the force said had failed to turn up at court.

Officers are looking for Glenn Waters, of Williams Road, Shoreham, and formerly of Prince Charles Close, Southwick.

He has links to the Brighton area and has been described as white, 6ft 2in, of heavy build, with short brown hair, a beard and brown eyes.

Police said: “We are searching for Glenn Waters, from Shoreham.

“Waters, 38, is wanted for failing to appear at court in relation to a public order offence.

“If you see Glenn, or know his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 47220141164.”