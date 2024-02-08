Demolition work has started on what was one of the oldest working hospital buildings in the entire NHS.

And in the coming weeks the work will become more visible at the Barry Building which was opened in 1828.

The internal soft strip of the building started last month with the hard demolition due to begin this month.

The demolition is part of the £750 million modernisation of the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Eastern Road, Brighton.

The Barry Building is to be replaced by the Sussex Cancer Centre which is moving from the eastern end of the hospital site.

Hospital boss George Findlay gave an update this morning (Thursday 8 February) to the board of University Hospitals Sussex, the trust that runs the Royal Sussex.

Dr Findlay, the trust chief executive, said: “The demolition of the Barry Building at the Royal Sussex County Hospital is now under way to prepare the site for our new Sussex Cancer Centre.

“Over the next few months, the old hospital estate and surrounding buildings will be carefully dismantled and a revised planning application submitted for the £155 million new centre.

“It will bring state of the art purpose-built facilities, employing novel treatments and technologies, expertise and research together in an environment that supports improved patient and staff experience for our radiotherapy, oncology and haematology departments.”

The Barry Building is the first of about half a dozen outdated buildings to come down. The others include the fracture clinic on the south west corner of the hospital site.

Then, behind the Barry Building, the IT and data centre, the Nigel Porter Unit and the ENT (ear, nose and throat) building are due to removed.

And finally, the modular Hanbury Building, next to the new Louisa Martindale Building, fronting Eastern Road, will be taken down.

The Hanbury Building was put up as a temporary six-storey building to provide space for hospital services to be relocated while the Louisa Martindale Building was constructed.

The trust has already applied to Brighton and Hove City Council to extend its temporary planning permission.

Hospital bosses gave neighbours an update last month which also included details of dust, noise and vibration monitoring and measures to divert as much of the material as possible from landfill as possible.

Earlier, Sarah Westwell, consultant oncologist and chief of service for cancer at the trust, said: “We’re hugely excited about this once in a generation opportunity to transform the care we’re able to provide for people living with cancer in Sussex.

“The building has been meticulously designed with our patients, their outcomes and wellbeing at the heart of every decision.

“Our new cancer centre will bring world-class cancer care to Brighton and Sussex, helping to save lives at a time when one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime.”

Planning permission for the 10-year hospital modernisation scheme was originally granted in 2012 but plans for the Sussex Cancer Centre have since been updated.

A public consultation in the autumn sought feedback on the revised design and comments will be taken into account as the trust finalises a formal application to amend its plans.

The application is due to be submitted to the council next month.

The hospital trust’s director of capital development and planning, Robert Cairney, said: “Stage 1 of the redevelopment, now known as the Louisa Martindale Building, has completely transformed the clinical environment for more than 30 wards and departments since it opened for patients (last June).

“Stage 2 will do the same for our radiotherapy, oncology and haematology departments and provide state of the art facilities for patients receiving treatment for cancer too.”