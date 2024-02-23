The May edition of the monthly ‘Hidden Herd Presents’ has been announced this morning! This is arguably one of the very best new music discovery nights that takes place in Brighton. Roughly each month the promoters ‘Hidden Herd’ secure the services of the most exciting emerging artists, ones-to-watch and hidden gems that are out there at the moment. This time around the selection will be taking place on Wednesday 8th May at The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road, Brighton and features Enjoyable Listens, Cal Lynn, Scarlett Woolfe and Dogviolet.

Let’s meet the acts………..

Enjoyable Listens

Drawing comparisons to the likes of Nick Cave, Jarvis Cocker and Rick Astley amongst others, Oxfordshire-based troubadour Enjoyable Listens is an avant-garde pop anti-hero not to be missed. His sound is that of one man bloodying his fists against the steel door of the abyss, creating music that makes you want to fax the office and tell them you’re doing overtime. Gearing up to the release of his second album via Fierce Panda Records with a string of shiny new singles, his baroque doom crooning to cheap synth beats has attracted support from Steve Lamacq and Tom Robinson on BBC Radio 6 Music, as well as BBC Music Introducing and Radio X’s John Kennedy who proclaimed “your year isn’t complete if you haven’t seen Enjoyable Listens.” Over the last two years, this fearsome live reputation has been established and propagated from ear to ear like the unruly triffid it is, with countless live shows at festivals like Glastonbury, SXSW, The Great Escape and Focus Wales, as well as the most recent instalment of Rockaway Beach. He’s also brought his bemusingly bombastic performances to support tours with Electric Six and Home Counties – with a forthcoming tour in support of The Bluetones in the diary – as well as shows with the vividly eclectic likes of A Flock Of Seagulls, Big Special, China Bears and Desperate Journalist.

Cal Lynn

Having cut his teeth as a member of emerging alternative outfit Toyz, Cal Lynn recently kickstarted his exciting new solo venture with the release of timeless debut single ‘Kids On Junk’. Chasing the ghosts of 70s glam rock, Americana and Country, his adept songwriting explores honest feelings of love and desire, injecting raw energy into his eclectic repertoire. Despite only a few live performances so far, the Brighton-based indie rocker and his exhilarating band have already headlined The Prince Albert.

Scarlett Woolfe

Fearlessly channelling the unknown worlds of hidden women harbouring dark truths, Scarlett Woolfe is a London-based quintet whose sound is brimful of haunting discovery and dreamlike euphoria. Hailing from the coastal landscapes of Suffolk, lead singer-songwriter Scarlett Woolfe emerges as a captivating force, echoing the melodramatic gothic storytelling of Kate Bush and the uncompromising post-punk of Siouxsie and the Banshees. Despite only having one single to their name, the band has already been championed by Still Listening Magazine, Hard of Hearing Magazine and Hideous Mink Records on the strength of incredible debut single ‘Poor Suzy’. In addition to electrifying performances at Windmill Brixton and The Lexington, they have also appeared at Shambala Festival and shared stages with some of our favourite new bands, including Bishopskin, Man/Woman/Chainsaw and Flip Top Head.

Dogviolet

Dogviolet are a melodic grungy post-punk band hailing from London, described as “The Cranberries meets Alice in Chains”. Inspired by the resilience of wildflowers and what they can tell us about humanity, Dogviolet channel Mother Nature to tell stories spanning social injustice, familial challenges, sapphic desire and the power of community. Blending grunge, goth and 90s rock influences, the four-piece deliver chorus-drenched dissonant guitars and weaving rhythms offset by strong resonant vocals, delicate harmonies and sharp spoken word. Despite having only released Bandcamp demos to date, they’ve built up enviable momentum on the live circuit, supporting the likes of The Wedding Present, Heartworms and ĠENN. They’ve also earned a spot at this year’s Cro Cro Land alongside The Subways and Noah and the Loners.

